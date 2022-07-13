Timmins residents celebrate $100,000 Encore win

Ian Robertson and Samantha Archer of Timmins matched the last six Encore numbers June 7 to win the $100,000 Lotto Max prize.

The couple have been regular lottery players for decades and started to play as a team when they started dating.

Archer discovered the big win while using the ticket checker at the store.

"The prize amount flashed across the screen so quickly, I didn't believe it was real," she said in a news release from the OLG.

"I double-checked on OLG.ca and then I started to believe it.”

Archer called Robertson to tell him she thought they’d won and asked him to come check.

“He said he was sleeping and that he would check it later,” Archer said.

“When Samantha got home an hour later, I took it took the store and the lottery terminal shut down,” Robertson said.

“The clerk was more excited than I was.”

The pair plan to pay some bills, pay for their child's education, do some work around the house and set the rest aside for retirement.

“But tonight, we celebrate in Toronto at the Roger Waters concert,” Robertson said.

The winning ticket was purchased at Alfies on Third Avenue in Timmins.