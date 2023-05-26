Timmins residents driven mad by speeding along rural detour route

Drivers along Laforest Road were behaving with CTV News looking on, but residents like Nicole Charbonneau say that when the cameras are off, speeders are rampant.

Charbonneau said she and her husband, who have lived in the area for almost 45 years, have grown frustrated with detouring traffic from connecting link construction in the last few years.

“Sometimes, I think I want to move because it’s too busy,” said Charbonneau.

“We lived in the country for peace and quiet. We used to be able to sit down outside, in our gazebo, and enjoy the tranquility. That’s gone, for sure.”

Charbonneau said the rumble of heavy trucks barrelling down the roadway causes light fixtures in her home to shake and the strong vibrations jolt her awake at night.

The Timmins Police Service’s community liaison officer, Marc Depatie, said this is one of many speeding-prone areas being looked at.

“It is a well-used artery, in terms of accessing the airport and other industrial sites, but there has to be some common ground here, between motorists who use this roadway and for them to be respectful of the speed limit,” said Depatie.

The police service’s traffic unit recommended dropping the speed limit for Laforest Road to as low as 60 km/h from 80 km/h, to balance safety and travel time.

City councillor Lorne Feldman wants to explore installing a speed camera.

“Reducing speed and putting up signs to act as a deterrent, really aren’t making the impact we want,” Feldman said.

“I see photo radar as potentially an option.”

Police are not taking a position on the matter, Depatie said, but noted that some municipalities have made effective use of the technology.

It can neglect the human element of law enforcement, he said, where an officer can use discretion if a driver is speeding due to an emergency.

“Is the problem that significant that is merits that type of response,” is the question Depatie said city council needs to consider.

Which is why Timmins police stationed a radar speed sign on Laforest Road to collect data on its real traffic conditions for council.

Photo radar is a tool often brought up in response to speeding, but hasn’t been implemented in the northeast.

Feldman hopes to discuss it further at the next council meeting.