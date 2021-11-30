Timmins resort gears up for winter season
Its snow-making machines are roaring and the winter weather is settling in, which means the Mount Jamieson Resort in Timmins is getting excited about its upcoming season.
Its board of directors told CTV it is seeing high demand for season passes and chalet rentals, which has officials optimistic for a successful second season during the pandemic.
"It's looking as busy as ever," said resort board president Pamela Laplante.
"There seems to be a high demand for the chalets right now, which is just going to show that the hill is growing and hopefully will continue to grow."
COVID-19 protocols will be in effect throughout the resort. Unvaccinated people can enjoy the activities and use the restroom, though people will need proof-of-vaccination to access indoor food and drink service in the main chalet.
The resort is also moving forward with plans to become an all-season resort.
It received around $280,000 from the federal Investing in Canada Infrastructure program, which it will use to upgrade its snowmaking equipment, develop a low-impact 'green' ski trail and establish hiking and mountain biking trails.
