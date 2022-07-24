Timmins rocks out with Our Lady Peace, Chevelle at weekend festival

Rock bands from across North America had Timmins shaking with sound this weekend, as the city's popular Rock on the River festival brought in big names, local talent and numerous fans.

The rumble of rock from headliners Our Lady Peace and Chevelle, coupled with flashing lights from the stage and cheers from the crowd made for a wild two-day festival.

Organizers said holding the event so close to its last run in October 2021 made it challenging to put together this year.

"Coming out of the pandemic, it seems like everyone wants to celebrate and have festivals, so we had a hell of a time booking bands," said John Olaveson, president of the Timmins Festival and Events Committee.

The TFEC’s promotions manager, Sean Harris, said rock bands across the continent were being snatched up, which made it a relief to be able to book some high-calibre acts.

"We built the best festival we could, with the bands we had available and they are phenomenal bands," Harris said.

"Our Friday bands being the big, shiny tunes ... and Saturday, with Chevelle and Monster Truck and Saint Asonia, it's unbelievable."

North Bay's High Holy Days and new Timmins group "To: Many Gods" rocked out alongside the heavy hitters, including the Tea Party and Vancouver's Econoline Crush. Oshawa rock duo Crown Lands had to cancel its performance because one of its members contracted COVID-19.

Our Lady Peace's bassist Duncan Coutts and drummer Jason Pierce told us the thrill of being able to get back on tour and perform live for fans has put them in high spirits during their nation-wide tour.

"I think everyone, after two years of lockdown and pandemic life, just wants to get together again and share music in real-time, without masks on. So, it's an honour for us to play here," said Coutts.

"It's such a relief to actually have this (festival) back again and to come back here a few years later-I think it was Stars and Thunder we played here last time, with Bryan Adams-it's like a nice bookend to the pandemic."

Demand for the festival's closing show was so high that organizers reopened online sales.

It's a treasured event that the TFEC is determined to make bigger and better every year.