Timmins rolls out the red carpet for film crew shooting werewolf movie

The Archie Dillon Sportsplex in Timmins was a movie set on Family Day.

A crew of about 40 people set up in bitterly cold weather to shoot outdoor scenes for a movie about a werewolf.

“This is a Paramount theatrical film, so the film’s being released by Paramount worldwide and here in Canada it’s being released by Photon films," said Andrew Bronfman, producer with JoBro Productions.

Upon seeing the success of the film industry in other parts of northeastern Ontario, the Timmins Economic Development Corp. (TEDC) made attracting the film industry to the city a priority.

"We had had a few smaller productions in TV and we really felt that we could handle that first film and learn from it in order to grow that industry," said Noella Rinaldo, TEDC's director of community development.

"It’s a big industry and we really want to have a piece of that."

Filming began Valentine's Day and continues until March 11.

"We got some Timmins locals in the crew and maybe a couple of the cast, cast in some small roles, but yeah the vast majority of this crew are from northern Ontario," said Bronfman.

“The director really fell in love with the locations.

He said he expects the movie to be shown in theatres next spring and he'll keep in touch with the city to let it know when people can go see some recognizable locations on the silver screen.