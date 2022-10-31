Timmins safe consumption site stopping opioid deaths, but rate still above provincial average: officials

Health officials tell CTV that opioid overdoses and deaths in the Timmins area appear to be declining, but rates are still much higher than the provincial average.

Opioid death rates in Timmins are about double the provincial average of about 20 deaths per 100,000 people. That has come down from last year, where rates were at least triple.

The rate has come down since Safe Health Site Timmins (SHST) opened in July, said Patrick Nowak, Timmins and District Hospital’s addictions and outpatient mental health manager.

The impact of the supervised consumption site needs more time and study, he said, but it is certain that the site has been facilitating safer consumption of illicit drugs.

“(Clients are) taking their time, they’re not rushing,” said Nowak.

“All of that contributes to an overdose not happening.”

The SHST produces quarterly reports outlining the number of clients that have accessed the site for various reasons.

Between July and September, more than 1,300 people used substances at the site, 1,600 visited for harm reduction services, four people were saved from an overdose and six people entered withdrawal management services.

In addition to supervised consumption, clients can access counselling, harm reduction education, basic medical care and practical support like food, water and phone access.

SHST can also refer clients to addictions support and other social services, which it has done for about 20 people, so far.

Nowak said the site prevented two more overdose deaths this month and required 911 help with two other incidents. He said clients appear to be comfortable coming into the site.

“They feel a lot safer using in a place where a medical emergency can be managed,” said Nowak, adding that clients have noted that they are less worried about being robbed or assaulted, while using.

Hey said the site is seeing more clients coming in who require wound care, including dressing changes and follow-up care.

In terms of what drugs are being consumed at the site, fentanyl is the most common (61 per cent), followed by crystal meth (23 per cent), sped (10 per cent), heroin (three per cent) and other substances (two per cent).

Some clients have been using what appear to be tainted substances, Nowak said, adding that they aren’t able to test the drugs people use.

However, staff are normally able to deal with overdoses on-site, with the exception of two incidents in October that required 911 intervention.

Cochrane District EMS is reporting a noticeable change in opioid-related calls this year. After reaching 275 calls and 25 deaths in 2020, rising to 321 calls and 33 deaths in 2021, calls so far this year are 189, with 15 deaths.

Since the SHST opened, EMS has responded to 56 calls, one of which resulted in death. During the same three-month period in 2021, it responded to 85 calls, two of which were fatal.

SOMEONE TO WATCH OVER YOU

Seamus Murphy, deputy chief of standards and community services at Cochrane District EMS, said the impact on the health care system and on opioid users is evident.

“When you can go to the safe health site and get the supplies that you need and have someone watch over you — because three quarters of the deaths that happen are because of people that are using alone — this mitigates that,” Murphy said.

Efforts are ongoing to get a permanent safe consumption site in the city. Along with offering wraparound services in one location, it would also potentially be able to test the substances coming into the area.

Murphy said that’s a critical next step, saying the temporary site alone reduces both overdoses and the transmission of diseases like HIV.

“If we can get the actual safe supply, that even reduces the chance of those comorbidities even more,” Murphy said.

The Timmins and Area Drug Strategy committee recently announced that it has conducted surveys with potential clients and community members, aiming to learn about the need and feasibility of a permanent safe consumption site.

The Canadian Mental Health Association’s Cochrane-Timiskaming branch has been tapped to run the facility, should it come to fruition.

Nowak said it’s another important piece of the solution to the city’s opioid crisis.

“Really making sure and working with our partners that those services are readily available, when the people that would use at that site are ready to enter recovery,” said Nowak.