Timmins science centre to be part of climate change fight

Science Timmins says it recently learned it's one of the twenty-eight centres in the country that's been approved funding to work with young people to create and deliver solutions to combat climate change.

The project called 'Tune in with our Climate' will include engagement programs to be launched next month.

“The government gave the Canadian association of science centres six- million dollars to promote or to develop an awareness with the younger generation, especially on the problems associated with climate change,” said Lorraine Cantin of Science Timmins

She said its share is $ 50-thousand to be received in installments over the next two years.

Participants will be challenged to not just talk about climate change issues, but to come up with solutions.

“Especially in our area where we rely a lot on natural resources, we have to find a way to preserve our forests and wildlife. We have to find a way to minimize the effects of maybe clearing too much space and encourage agriculture,” said Cantin.

She said the project begins May 1, and the centre will connect with school boards in the area as it needs to reach at least two thousand youth from kindergarten to grade twelve by 2024.