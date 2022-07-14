Timmins science summer camp selling out spots

Science Timmins is seeing a lot of interest in its science camp this summer, selling out all of its daily spots since kicking off earlier this month.

Youth aged four to 14 put a different scientific concept into practise each day, conducting experiments that aim to inspire a love of science.

Summer camp leader Jessica Kim said it's heartwarming to see the children she works with realize how they can observe science in all aspects of life.

"It's everywhere, it's all around us and we don't even know, sometimes, what we're doing is actually science but it really is," said Kim, as she coached a group of budding scientists through an engineering experiment involving sandcastles at Gillies Lake.

"Kids tend to associate science with school and work and problems but, in reality, science can actually be really fun."

Most of the camp week is spent indoors tinkering with tools, materials and even cookware. Fridays are when the young science whizzes venture to different outdoor locations to learn about climate change, wildlife and the science of nature through activities.

The goal for Science Timmins' Lorraine Cantin is to open young minds to the inner workings of the world around them -- and hopefully inspire them to continue exploring their scientific curiosity.

"It's a learning experience, plus there's a lot of social interaction," Cantin said.

"We'll have robotics coming up, we do have a chemistry day coming up. We had a food day this week, where the kids made pizza, they made sushi. Some of them didn't even know what sushi was!"

From the sounds of it, some campers are enjoying the experience so much that they're sad to leave at the end of the day.

Kim said one young scientist was crying to keep experimenting, which her science-loving self loved to see.

"It's really rewarding, as a counsellor, to have kids who just really enjoy that and want to be with us because we put a lot of work into it," Kim said.