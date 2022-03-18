Timmins Seizure and Brain Injury Centre celebrates grand opening of new 'home base'

Two pandemic years in the making, the Seizure and Brain Injury Centre in Timmins was finally able to move into its new location in the city's downtown, coinciding its grand opening with Epilepsy Month.

Executive director Anne Marie Sorsa said the new "home base" has much more space for holding in-person programming, something the centre just resumed last month.

"This space here is going to allow for our clients — when they're in the downtown area doing some banking, attending appointments — to come for a little respite," Sorsa said.

"Make a tea, have a coffee, that's kind of the new drop-in model that we're looking at."

That's in addition to programs in creative arts, cooking, chair yoga and social groups, which Sorsa said now have a spacious new home at Third Avenue and Pine Street South.

The centre has moved around several times since its inception in 1988, most recently becoming roommates with the local Alzheimer's Society chapter within the 101 Mall.

It's now-retired former executive director of three decades, Rhonda Latendresse, felt emotional at the grand opening, saying she's proud to see the centre continuing to grow.

"It's heartwarming to know that all the work you put into something is continuing and is going to continue to flourish and be part of our community," Latendresse said.

The plan is to stay at the new location permanently, Sorsa said, with the potential for collaborating with other agencies, if there's need for more programming space in the future.