Timmins senior charged for firing gun in ongoing bylaw dispute

An 84-year-old Timmins man is facing a list of firearms-related charges following an incident at an undeveloped lot involved in an ongoing dispute with city bylaw officials, police said.

It happened on Frank Street in the Porcupine area of Timmins on Monday, police said in a news release.

The man is in a dispute with the city over bylaw infractions linked to the property and when staff arrived to complete a court-ordered site inspection, it escalated to the point where he "discharged a firearm in a manner reckless to the well-being of the bylaw enforcement officials."

No one was injured in the incident, but the emergency response team was dispatched to the area, police said.

Officers with the criminal investigation division seized two firearms at the scene.

The senior has been charged with:

Pointing a firearm

Discharging a firearm with intent to endanger life

Careless use of a firearm

Two counts of unauthorized possession of a firearm

He has been released from custody and is scheduled to appear in court on Sept. 20.

None of the allegations has been proven in court.