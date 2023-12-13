Timmins senior has pop can thrown at her while helping security guard

One person has been charged following an incident at a Timmins business Tuesday involving a theft suspect, a security guard and a 70-year-old woman.

The senior was trying to help a security guard at the business, prompting a response from a theft suspect.

“Timmins Police responded to a retail outlet store where a suspect had intentionally struck the woman by throwing a soft drink can at her and striking her in the shoulder when confronted about a theft that had just taken place,” police said in a news release Wednesday.

“The suspect fled on foot but was identified, located, and arrested a short while later at a separate location.”

When arrested, the 26-year-old gave police a false name. She has been charged with assault with a weapon, impersonation and uttering threats.

The accused remains in police custody awaiting a bail hearing slated for today at the Ontario Court of Justice in Timmins to answer to the charges laid against her.