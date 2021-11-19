Timmins seniors find camaraderie in curling league

A secret to aging well into your 90s in Timmins might be to join the New Horizons Seniors' Curling League.

This year, it has 135 members. The club decided to drop the minimum age to 50 from 65 due to people taking early retirement.

The vice president of the league, Norm Beaudry, said no previous curling experience is necessary to join.

"People that have been curling for a long time, the experienced ones, they just take them in as if they’re their kids," Beaudry said.

At 75 years of age, he is one of the younger curlers on the ice and he's inspired by some of the members with more life experience, like Louis Fortin who will soon turn 81 years old. He said curling has been a part of his life for 30, 40 years.

He's usually a skip now and so he doesn't have to move too much but said being out with friends what's most important is.

“It’s a gathering place eh. We all meet here and talk about everything and solve the world problems but nothing happens that way though," he laughed.

And then there's Marcel Heroux, who just turned 90 in August. He's the league's second-oldest active player and has been curling for around 70 years.

"It keeps me in shape. I like to keep moving. I was always active in sports and also you meet some new friends here. It’s fun. It gets you out of bed in the morning" Heroux said.

He comes equipped with non-slip shoes, a padded toque, and a broom that will push the rock so he doesn't have to throw it.

“So I don’t have to get down and slide, otherwise I would have had to quit five years ago," he said.

Members have the option to curl up to three times a week with only one of the days on the more competitive side, but not overly competitive.

"When I played hockey, I was very competitive. When I pitched fastball, I was very competitive. Now seniors curling? I don’t think so. We’re here for exercise, camaraderie, and fun," Beaudry said.

The league's season runs from October to April and it's $40 to join and $5 each time you want to play--leaving options open to travel south for the winter or spend time with great-grandchildren.