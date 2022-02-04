Timmins sewage pump station upgrade delayed again

Work has been delayed again in Timmins on upgrades to the city's wastewater system aimed at preventing excess sewage from ending up in an east-end lake.

The city has been ordered to complete the upgrades, but work on the final wastewater pumping station wasn't completed by the Jan. 28 deadline.

City public works manager Pat Seguin said labour shortages, supply chain delays and extreme cold made it difficult to repair flooding at the station that had already delayed completion.

The latest delay comes after five years of setbacks in what Seguin calls one of the most challenging projects the city has ever dealt with.

"We had a breach in one of the lines underneath the tanks ... we had a station that was sinking," Seguin said, of the issues crews have faced, as well as being near impossible to work in temperatures below -15 C.

"These were very difficult soils to work in. So all that work's been done -- there's been a lot of work done to date. We're very, very close to finishing."

That's what the city said in October of last year, when it was confident the work would be completed by the end of January.

However, Seguin said the rapidly changing pandemic — and the nature of working in the north — caused further delays. But he said workers are pushing forward, working on final touches like relining a pipe and conducting a leakage test.

He expects to finally have the project complete by the end of March.

"We need to run that station for two weeks without any issues, before we can actually put it online," Seguin said.