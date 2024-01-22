Timmins shed fire under investigation

Timmins firefighters responded to a home on Maple Street North on Monday afternoon to put out a fire in a garden shed.

Officials got the call around 2:30 p.m. and said they could see the smoke billowing in the sky as they left the fire hall.

The department’s fire prevention officer and the Timmins Police Service are investigating the incident because the home is vacant, leaving officials to wonder how the fire started.

