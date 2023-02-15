Timmins shoplifter accused of punching security guard, charged with assault
A 27-year-old Timmins woman is facing charges and is accused of punching a security guard at a local pharmacy where she was trying to steal merchandise, police say.
Officers were called to a pharmacy on Algonquin Boulevard late Tuesday afternoon after a 60-year-old man was assaulted by a woman who hit him with a closed fist, Timmins police said in a news release on Wednesday.
The attack occurred when the woman was confronted while trying to leave the store without paying for more than $300 in merchandise, police said.
She was arrested at the scene and charged with theft, possession of property obtained by crime and assault.
She remains in custody and is scheduled to have a bail hearing Wednesday.
None of the allegations has been proven in court.
