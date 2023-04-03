Timmins ski hill wins 2nd place, $20K in national contest

After competing against ski communities across Canada to see who is most invested on and off the hill by collecting nominations and completing social media challenges, a Timmins resort takes second place, winning $20,000.

Mount Jamieson Resort made it to the Top 3 out of dozens of entries from around the country and was crowned the silver medalist on Saturday in the Mackenzie Top Peak 2023 contest.

"To our community and supporters, thank you for your continuous support throughout this contest – we couldn't have done it without you," the resort said in a post on social media after the announcement.

"Mackenzie Investments, thank you for providing this amazing opportunity! We will be forever grateful that we were able to participate in such a fun and rewarding competition. Congratulations to both White Hills and Apex Mountain – thank you for keeping the competition highly respectable and fun."

White Hills Resort in Newfoundland won the top prize of $100,000 and Apex Mountain Resort in B.C. won third place and $10,000. Seven other hills won $2,500.

Mount Jamieson told CTV News in an interview last month they plan to use the money to fast track its downhill mountain bike project.

In a light-hearted social media post, the resort poked fun at itself and its second place finish, but said it is proud of the hill, community and supporters.