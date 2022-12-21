Timmins Snowmobile Club excited that snow is in the forecast

It looks like the Timmins Snowmobile Club's Christmas wish is about to come true.

With more than 30 centimetres of snow expected by the weekend, that is what snowmobile enthusiasts have been waiting for since summer.

“Oh we definitely need this snow," said David Perron, groomer for the club.

The trail conditions forecast is also looking good. While trails are not yet ready for sleds, grooming is well underway.

“At this rate we might be opening up a little bit sooner," said Gilbert Fortin, the club’s communications director.

"We’re out packing right now getting the trails ready, driving down the frost and waiting for a big snow dump coming through and that’s going to help us a little bit more also.”

Club officials said that high permit sales during the pandemic allowed them to buy a new piece of equipment.

“We got a brand new groomer drag that’s gonna help us greatly in maintaining our trails,” said Fortin.

“It’s also manufactured in northern Ontario, in New Liskeard. So definitely, it’s going to be very, very helpful for us.”

Fortin said there are some trails between Cochrane and Kapuskasing and in Iroquois Falls that are now open.