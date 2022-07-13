Timmins Street Fest revival brings fire, music and family fun to downtown

Hundreds of people flocked to downtown Timmins for the first block-party-style street festival in a few years.

The Downtown Timmins Business Improvement Area wanted to revive the event, as a celebration for surviving a harsh two years and to thank the community for keeping the downtown afloat.

"We thought there's no better way to thank the citizens of the community, northeastern Ontario but to have a big street party, (with) free, family-friendly events for everybody," said executive director Cindy Campbell.

"Our way of saying, thank you for the last two years, supporting our downtown and believing in us."

The three-day event features performances from Toronto fire performer Bex in Motion, family activities like rock-climbing and a haunted maze, plus musical performances each evening.

Dancers from the local Northern Diamonds Academy of Dance showed off their skills for a local audience for the first time since before the pandemic, with an afternoon pop-up performance Wednesday.

The event runs until Friday, occupying Cedar Street between Algonquin Boulevard and Second Avenue, and Third Avenue between Pine and Balsam streets.