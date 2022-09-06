Timmins suspect caught driving stolen excavator down Algonquin Blvd.

A 38-year-old homeless man has been charged with several offences after someone drove away with an excavator from a construction site in Timmins.

Police were called early in the morning Sept. 4 by a resident reporting the theft.

"The suspect breached the perimeter of the construction site and managed to start the heavy machinery and proceed east on Algonquin Boulevard," police said in a news release Tuesday.

"Responding officers managed to apprehend the suspect and take him into custody."

The stolen excavator has been returned to its owner and the suspect in the case has been charged with numerous offence.

They include theft, impaired driving, mischief over $5,000, assaulting police, dangerous driving, attempting to flee police and two counts of violating probation.

The suspect remains in custody awaiting a bail hearing.