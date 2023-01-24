Timmins suspect charged after grocery cart rammed into parked pickup truck
CTVNorthernOntario.ca Digital Content Producer
Darren MacDonald
A suspect in Timmins is facing mischief charges following an incident Monday evening at a restaurant parking lot.
“Based on investigation, it was determined that the suspect rammed a grocery cart into the side of a pickup truck in an unprovoked manner, resulting in an estimated $1,000 in damage to the vehicle,” police said in a news release Tuesday.
Police located and arrested the 32-year-old suspect shortly after arriving on the scene. Charges include mischief and two counts of failing to comply with probation orders.
The accused remains in police custody awaiting a bail hearing slated for Tuesday at the Ontario Court of Justice in Timmins.
