Timmins suspect charged with assault following eviction from local hotel
A 31-year-old suspect is facing assault charges after an incident at an Algonquin Boulevard hotel in Timmins on April 29.
Timmins police said the suspect was being thrown out of the hotel for disruptive behaviour early in the morning, when a 22-year-old staff member was assaulted.
"This person entered into a verbal dispute with a member of the hotel staff," the Timmins Police Service said in a news release Monday.
"The dispute escalated to the point where threats were uttered by the suspect and the hotel staff member was assaulted by the suspect resulting in injury."
The suspect ran from the scene but was arrested a short while later. The victim received medical treatment for the injury sustained during the altercation.
The suspect has been charged with assault with a weapon and uttering threats. A bail hearing is scheduled for Monday at the Ontario Court of Justice in Timmins.
