Timmins suspect grabbed and slapped grocery store customer, charged with sex assault
Police in Timmins have charged a local man with theft, sexual assault and drug possession following an incident Tuesday morning at a grocery store.
“Based on investigation, it was determined that the man attended at the grocery store and, in an unprovoked manner, began to swear and yell at other customers,” police said in a news release Wednesday.
“The suspect then collected merchandise and was in the midst of leaving the store without paying when he stopped and re-entered the store. He then slapped and grabbed a 33-year-old female victim before fleeing the scene on foot.”
Police arrived and found the man not far from the grocery store. A search revealed he was carrying illicit drugs.
The suspect, 38, is charged with causing a disturbance, theft, sexual assault, drug possession and three counts of violating probation orders.
He remains in police custody awaiting a bail hearing slated for Wednesday at the Ontario Court of Justice in Timmins.
