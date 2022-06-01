Timmins suspect hit victim with broken guitar, melee spills onto the street

A 37-year-old suspect is facing assault and mischief charges following an incident Tuesday at a convenience store in Timmins.

The Timmins Police Service said in a news release they responded to a call in the early evening at an Algonquin Boulevard convenience store where an 18-year-old man was assaulted.

"Based on investigation, it was determined that a male suspect, who is known to police, entered into a verbal dispute with a female store patron," police said.

The suspect continued to bother other patrons without being provoked.

"At one point, the suspect, wielding a broken guitar, struck an 18-year-old man who was attempting to intercede on behalf of the female patron," police said.

"The disturbance continued to the point where the suspect entered into traffic on Algonquin Boulevard and struck a vehicle passing by resulting in damage to the vehicle."

The suspect was located and arrested by the Timmins Police Service. The victim received minor injuries and declined medical treatment.

The 37-year-old is now charged with two counts of assault with a weapon and one count of mischief under $5,000. A bail hearing in the case was scheduled for today.