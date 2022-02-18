Timmins suspect tries to flee police on a snowmobile, but gets stuck in snowbank

A suspended driver suspected of committing theft had his escape attempt foiled when his getaway snowmobile got stuck in a snowbank.

South Porcupine Ontario Provincial Police said in a news release Friday they received a call the evening of Feb. 16 about a theft in Lusk Township near Highway 655.

"Preliminary investigation revealed that two individuals were suspected of stealing a number of items before fleeing on a motorized snow vehicle," police said.

"A short time after, the MSV was observed by police and got stuck in a snowbank. The individuals were immediately arrested by police and the property was recovered."

A search uncovered suspected illegal drugs. The 48-year-old from Timmins is now charged with driving while suspended, drug possession, possession of property obtained by crime, possessing break-in instruments, driving without insurance and driving on a snow machine trail without a permit.

The accused was released by way of an undertaking and is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice on March 31 in Timmins.

"The passenger was released unconditionally," police said.

"The South Porcupine OPP would like to remind the public, to report all suspicious activity to police. Try to obtain as much information as possible while assuring your safety, and do not interfere with the crime scene."

To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.