Timmins suspect was throwing trash bins into traffic, hit police with a bottle

One person has been charged following a recent incident in Timmins at the intersection of Pine Street and Second Avenue.

Timmins police received a report of a man who was “throwing garbage bins into the path of oncoming vehicular and pedestrian traffic” in the early morning hours of July 16,

“The suspect was located but opted to flee on foot upon police arrival,” police said in a news release.

“At one point the suspect struck a police officer by throwing a bottle at him.”

The suspect, 44, was eventually apprehended and charged with mischief, assaulting a police officer and two counts of violating probation orders.

The accused was remanded ahead of a bail hearing at the Ontario Court of Justice in Timmins.