Timmins Symphony Orchestra and Chorus brings 'An Austrian Spring' to classical music lovers

The musicians with the Timmins Symphony Orchestra and Chorus have hummed along with the rules and restrictions of lockdowns over the past two years, but those did not silence their instruments.

They adapted with virtual and smaller events and they continue to prepare for this concert they're calling: 'An Austrian Spring.'

“This will be a bigger sound than people may be used to in the last couple years" said Josh Wood, music director and conductor for the Timmins Symphony Orchestra.

Wood said ninety per cent of the orchestra's members are volunteers so they are giving up their time and he's had nearly a hundred per cent buy-in from people wanting to persevere.

"So we know it means a lot to the them and from the support we’ve gotten from our online things we know it’s important to Timmins so that was great to learn" he said.

Mits Takayesu-Douglas said for him nothing is like a big orchestra. He is a bassoonist and has been a full-time music teacher with the organization for nearly thirty years.

“I think music is really in a lot of ways a very communal sort of thing 'cause when you can actually get together and make a joyful noise, you know it helps out and I think it helps the community too, you know, saying like we’re still here."

Wilson Chen has been with the orchestra for only a few years. He plays the viola and is happy to connect with an audience again.

“It shows the support. It shows that music you know brings joy and brings everyone together.”

The Timmins Symphony Orchestra will have two more performances before the end of June including a Billy Joel and Elton John Tribute concert.