Timmins takes its own planning committee to court to quash decision

In an unusual appeal, the City of Timmins has won a planning battle against its own committee of adjustment related to waterfront property.

At issue was whether a landowner on Quirion Road could keep a trailer on their property for family members to use. The city's official plan, which governs planning decisions in the city, said zoning for the property doesn't allow for more development, a process known as intensification.

That's because the property is next to a lake deemed near capacity and can't handle more development.

"The (official plan) places the onus on the developer to deliver an appropriate study to prove that there is demonstrated capacity in a water body to accommodate the development," said the transcript from the Ontario Land Tribunal.

"The Ministry of Environment has identified Barber’s Bay, where the subject property is located, as being 'at capacity.' Clearly, no further development should be permitted unless it can be supported by appropriate studies."

While a staff report recommended against approving a minor variance that would allow the trailer to stay, the committee of adjustment voted to allow it.

According to the City of Timmins website, the committee is a "quasi-judicial tribunal appointed by city council and is independent and autonomous from city administration."

The city appealed the committee's decision. The tribunal ruled that for the decision to stand, much more evidence was needed to show there wouldn't be a negative impact on water quality.

"The applicants identified that their family only visits during the weekend and brought forward data from community water testing and anecdotal evidence that residents were drinking water from the lake to support their application," the transcript said.

"Unfortunately, the tribunal did not find the water quality evidence to be reliable since no evidence was presented that the samples were appropriately taken, tested and comprehensive results were not presented by an expert in the field of water quality."

The appeal was granted and the decision of the committee was struck down.

Read the full transcript here.