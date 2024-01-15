Timmins teacher found guilty of sex assault of a minor

A teacher from the Timmins area who was charged with sexual assault of a minor has been found guilty.

Luc Leo Chalifoux was charged in July 2022, according to information from the Ontario College of Teachers’ (OCT) website.

Court officials confirmed Monday that he was found guilty.

“A decision on the trial was given on Jan. 11,” an official with the Timmins courthouse said in an email.

“He was found guilty of sexual assault on a person under the age of 16.”

Chalifoux’s next court date is Jan. 24 to set a date for sentencing.

In an email Monday, the OCT said they are now aware that Chalifoux has been found guilty.

"Please note that the College’s investigation and disciplinary processes are separate from criminal proceedings," spokesperson Elena Moreno said in an email.

"In all cases when a member is subject to criminal proceedings that are relevant to their ability to teach, a notation detailing the charges and, where applicable, restrictions on the member’s eligibility to teach, are added to the member’s profile on the public register once it has been prepared."

UPDATE BEING PREPARED

An update to include the conviction is being prepared now, the OCT said. While not able to comment on any specific cases, in general, Moreno said an investigation into the conduct would be held and recommendations would be referred to the discipline committee.

"If the case is referred for a hearing, that information is posted on the member’s public register profile," she said.

"A notice of hearing setting out allegations of professional misconduct against the member involved is also added to their profile once it has been prepared. Then a date for a discipline committee hearing is set.

If the committee determines that a member should be sanctioned, Moreno said a summary of penalties imposed will be posted as a notation to the member’s public register profile. A decision document that provides the committee’s full rationale, when ready, is also posted to the public register.

Click here to view the hearing schedule and for information on attending.