Timmins teen charged in social media threats

Timmins police have been busy with young offenders this week with the latest involving a teen boy getting charged for threatening another teen using social media.

A 15-year-old male is accused of threatening a 14-year-old female online and attempting to "entice and enlist others to cause bodily harm" to her, police said in a news release Thursday morning.

Officers responded to a complaint Wednesday evening and were able to identify, locate and arrest the boy at his home the same night.

He has been charged with two counts each of uttering threats and failing to comply with a release order and one count of conspiracy to commit an offence.

The accused was held in custody overnight and is scheduled to appear at a bail hearing Thursday.

This comes after two other violent incidents involving young suspects in the last week.

"It's a definite worrisome trend," Marc Depatie, a Timmins police spokesperson, told CTV News in an email.

Five teens, ranging from 12 to 15 years of age, were charged after a 14-year-old female was allegedly swarmed, beaten and robbed on Aug. 5.

A 12-year-old female has been charged with assaulting another girl her age Tuesday evening at a Park Avenue schoolyard.

Both victims were injured in the attacks.

None of the allegations has been proven in court.