Timmins teen charged with assault after parking lot argument escalates
A 15-year-old girl from Timmins has been charged with two counts of assault following a physical altercation with two women on Tuesday, Timmins Police Service says.
Officers were called to a parking lot of a big box store on Riverside Drive the afternoon of April 11, police said in a news release.
“The Timmins Police Service responded to an occurrence where a female young person had been involved in a verbal dispute that escalated to the point where she assaulted a 40-year-old female person,” said police.
“A second person, a 32-year-old female, coming to the aid of the first victim, was struck a number of times by the same suspect.”
Members of the Timmins Police Service who responded were able to identify, locate and arrest the youth at the scene.
Police cannot identify the accused under the Youth Criminal Justice Act.
The accused was held pending a bail hearing and will appear in court in Timmins at a later date to answer to the charges.
These charges have not been proven in court.
