Timmins teen charged with assault in Wawa

A 14-year-old from Timmins has been charged with assault after a fight got physical in Wawa on Boxing Day, Ontario Provincial Police say.

Officers were called to Broadway Avenue in Wawa around 10:34 p.m. Dec. 26, OPP said in a news release.

Const. Ashley Nickle told CTV News in an email the accused and the vicitm -- who is also a youth -- are known to each other.

The teen was released from custody and is scheduled to appear in court in February.

Police cannot identify the accused under the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

The charge has not been proven in court.