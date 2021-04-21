Timmins teen charged with drug possession, trafficking

The Timmins Police Service has charged a local young person with a number of criminal offences following the execution of a search warrant at a Wilson Avenue residence April 9.

"Based on an ongoing investigation into the death of a 16-year-old male person that occurred locally on April 4, a search warrant was executed allowing entry into the residence," police said in a news release Tuesday.

The search of the residence uncovered 855.7 grams of cannabis, one LSD tablet and $1,290 in cash. Police said the street value of the drugs seized is $8,572.

The 17-year-old male is now charged with three counts of trafficking, possession of cannabis for the purpose of selling, illegal distribution of cannabis, possession of illegal cannabis and possession of property obtained by crime.

The teen was released from police custody and he will be in Provincial Court in Timmins on May 17 to answer to the charges.