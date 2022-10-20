Timmins teen charged with threatening students on social media

A 14-year-old in Timmins has been charged in connection with an incident at a high school in South Porcupine.

In a news release Thursday, the Timmins Police Service said the school was placed under hold and secure for about 90 minutes while police investigated the incident.

"The entire school was inspected by responding Timmins Police officers," police said.

"Based on the ensuing investigation, the suspect was identified, located and arrested off of school property earlier (Thursday)."

The teen is charged with uttering threats and has been released from police custody on an undertaking. A court date has been set for Dec. 5 in the Ontario Court of Justice in Timmins.