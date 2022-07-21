Timmins teen rushed to hospital after receiving severe burns

A 14-year-old girl from Timmins received severe burns this week, Timmins Police have confirmed.

Police were called just before noon Wednesday to a medical distress call on Sixth Avenue.

"It was determined that a 14-year-old girl from Timmins had sustained serious burns to a significant portion of her body," police spokesperson Marc Depatie said in an email.

"Commendably, many residents in the immediate area rendered first aid and other forms of assistance."

Depatie said the teen is receiving treatment at Timmins and District Hospital "for grave injury sustained during the incident."

While not saying exactly what happened or how the injuries were caused, he said there is "no basis for foul play to be suspected."

"The origin of the incident appears to be either accidental or the result of misadventure on the part of the 14-year-old," Depatie said.

"Witnesses have been vital to this investigation and their cooperation is sincerely appreciated."