Timmins teenager's death being investigated by province's police watchdog

Ontario's Special Investigations Unit has invoked its mandate after the death of a 16-year-old in Timmins following a medical distress call.

Officers from the Timmins Police Service, along with paramedics, responded to a call for help around 12:45 a.m. April 4, the SIU said in a news release Tuesday.

"Upon the arrival of paramedics and police, the youth was observed to be in an agitated state. As such, officers attempted to restrain him for assessment," the SIU said.

The teenager's vital signs went "absent" on the way to the hospital and upon arrival was admitted to the facility's intensive care unit.

"At 10:35 a.m. on April 5, the youth was pronounced deceased," the SIU said.

An autopsy is scheduled Wednesday in Sudbury.

Anyone with information or who may have any video evidence related to the incident is asked to contact the SIU at 1-800-787-8529 or online.

The SIU investigates incidents surrounding the conduct of police officials involving death, serious injury or sexual assault to determine whether or not a criminal offence was committed.