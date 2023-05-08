Timmins teens charged with vandalizing statues

Statues of some historical figures in Timmins have been vandalized.

Police say two young offenders were caught spray painting statues of prospector Sandy McIntyre and philanthropist F.W. Schumacher.

The bronze and copper statues were vandalized with silver spray paint.

Timmins police spokesperson Marc Depatie said these sorts of incidents are challenging.

“These types of crimes is rather difficult because it’s so random and it lacks the proper motivation that most crimes have,” Depatie said.

McIntrye, the prospector who is said to have slipped on a rock that led to the discovery of the McIntyre Mine, now looks as if he is wondering why someone would do this.

So is Schumacher resident Perry Rinaldo.

“When I first saw it, it was like a punch (to the) gut,” Rinaldo said.

'WHO WOULD HAVE THE NERVE?'

“I thought who would have the nerve to do that? You know when you stand here and you look at the statues and behind it you look at the head frame, you can’t get more Timmins than this … To me it was a slap in the face. Some people may say maybe it was an improvement. I beg to differ.”

The other statue is of F.W. Schumacher, who was a philanthropist. To this day, children who live in Schumacher, receive a Christmas present from his foundation.

“It’s the historical value that these statues represent to the community as a whole,” Rinaldo said.

“I mean if you’re that dead-set on cleaning the place up, the city has I’m sure has all kinds of places that you can go and paint.”

Police say the suspects were painting the historical figures Friday morning when a passerby witnessed them in the act.

“The persons who saw the suspicious activity reported it to the police directly without further delay,” Depatie said.

“So this allowed for a more prompt response. This leads quite often to successful police outcomes to this type criminal activity.”

City officials said the statues were created as part of the Schumacher revitalization project in 1996.



CTV News has been unable to locate the artists behind the statues -- Sally Lawrence and Rob Moir -- for comment.

Police say two females, age 14 and 15, have been arrested and charged with mischief under $5,000.

They have a June 19 court date.