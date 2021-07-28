Timmins theatre troupe improvises its way out of pandemic lockdown

Take Two Theatre, a theatre troupe in Timmins, is doing what it does best to endure COVID-19 pandemic lockdowns: improvise.

With no live performances since October 2019, Take Two Theatre has been coming up with new ideas to remain present in the community.

Its most recent endeavour is partnering up with Downtown Timmins to offer a free story hour during the Urban Park for children and families.

Theatre members re-enacted popular stories by popular children's author Robert Munsch. They read and improvised instead of showing the book's pictures.

Nate Elliott, vice-president of Take Two Theatre, said Munsch is fun and recognizable.

"It's very descriptive in its action, so you don't have a lot of lines about what people think about," Elliot said. "You don't have a lot of lines about feelings. You have people doing things and going places and that translates to the stage a lot better."

Nadia Picotti with Downtown Timmins said it was a great way to spend the day.

“It’s been a bit of a struggle for everyone during COVID and so it’s nice to be able to see theatre live again and in action and have some fun," Picotti said.

Elliott said this opportunity gives them a chance to do what they enjoy and to give back to the community.

“Improv is this fun, sort of quirky, casual, in and out, drop-in situation where you have fun," he said. "You learn to act and we can keep going. It reminds people that Take Two Theatre is here and reminds them that they love us.”

Take Two Theatre is holding its third annual mini-putt event Aug. 7 at Hollinger Park and the Urban Park will host an Olympics-themed event next Wednesday.