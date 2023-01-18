Timmins to apply for funding for permanent overdose prevention site

Timmins city council decided this week to move forward with an application to the provincial government for funding of a permanent overdose prevention site.

As well, councillors voted Tuesday in favour of shortening the timeline it would provide gap funding for the current temporary site from one year to six months.

That means that it would only extend the funding of Safe Health Site Timmins until the end of 2023 while awaiting confirmation of funding from the province.

The city agreed last year to provide $1 million for a temporary site, citing the urgent public health need in the face of the opioid crisis.

Maintaining the site is expected it will cost between $500,000 and $1 million before funding is provided from the province.

So far, Safe Health Site Timmins has had more than 1,300 visits. Clients can also access basic medical care and receive referrals to treatment services.