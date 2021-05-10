Timmins trail cleanup brings community support

The spring melt is uncovering all of the garbage improperly tossed along and around local trails.

And with a lack of cleanup events during the pandemic, the Wintergreen Fund for Conservation thought it high time for a COVID-safe call to action — by asking the community to pick up trash on their daily walks Saturday.

"It's a great thing to get yourself out," said Mark Joron, chair of the foundation. "In fact, a lot of people have been cleaning the trails ... but you know what, there's still a lot more to do."

Joron said he had been receiving calls from families individuals who went out to the trails, and even along stretches of road, to do their part in cleaning up the area.

The Bonsall family was one such group, who ventured out to Scout Rock Trail to pitch in.

"Every time we drive by the streets, we notice lots of garbage in the ditch or on the side of the road, so we thought it would be good to go and help out," said Jeff Bonsall, who came out with his mother and sister.

"And when you walk by," chimed in sister Lauren, "it's a lot prettier when there's no garbage just sitting around, so why don't we pick it up?"

The popular Hersey Lake trail system also saw a number of community members join the effort.

One small group of avid trail walkers said people frequently dump trash along the road leading up to the lake and that they couldn't stand to see it left there.

"We are so fortunate to have access to these beautiful nature trails," said Fran Zimmerman. "Unfortunately, there are some people who come out that aren't necessarily respecting it and are tossing out some garbage, so cleaning that up is such a good feeling."

A feeling that Joron hopes will inspire more people to pick up any litter they find in the city — and better yet, dispose of their garbage properly.

Joron extends kudos to all of the people who took the time to participate in the event.

"You see people who care and get out with their kids," Joron said. "It's only those few bad apples (dumping garbage), so there's a lot of us that have to participate to clean up after those bad apples."