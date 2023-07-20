Timmins transitional housing seeing success amid shelter concern, debate

As issues surrounding safety and the location of the Living Space shelter in Timmins continue, a shelter in the east end of the city is ready to expand.

Staff at the Good Samaritan Inn in the South Porcupine area said local social service agencies have become more familiar with their operation since it reopened as a transitional housing facility in 2020.

With six rooms and a 12-person capacity, they said agencies are leaning on the shelter more to support people committed to bettering their lives.

"We’ve had some success stories, people that have gotten jobs, that have gotten their own place," said Anges Okonmah.

"We think, with all those success stories, we’re doing something good."

Stan Cor also works with the Good Samaritan Inn and said they also have "a couple more that are expected to move on to permanent housing."

The all-male shelter currently has more than 20 people on the waitlist and is undergoing renovations to add eight more two-person rooms.

The shelter is looking for funding partners for the estimated $400,000 project.

Its manager said facilitating pathways to permanent housing is the priority, but it could also support those between careers.

"They can stay here, upstairs, to get an education," Okonmah said.

Meanwhile, as tensions remain high around crime and homelessness in the city, the shelter’s director said it may prove to be a net positive in the long-term.

"I think it’s going to move us to action, as … together, to cooperate together, to help those that are in need of help," Okonmah said.

The city needs a walk-in shelter despite people disagreeing on the approach of a particular facility, Cor said.

And in his opinion, he said it’s critical that clients be drug-free to make lasting changes.

"Realize that these are people like you and me and they need help. Something happened in their lives, some trauma, some hurt, some loss […] until the inner hurt is healed […] if they are on any addictions, it’s hard for them to get off," he said, adding it’s important to be patient with clients and offer a support system.

Everyone at the Good Samaritan Inn does their best, he said, and even clients that spiral ... are welcome to come back and try again when they’re ready.