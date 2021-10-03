Timmins Tucks Goes Mudding event kicks up some dirt

The Timmins Tuners along with Burkholder Trucking hosted a fun-filled afternoon of mudding at the 705 MX race track in the City's west end.

Participants said there's something so refreshing about getting dirty.

“I think so. It’s a rush which is good you know you get out, let out some frustration and ... you can see everybody’s happy, everybody’s getting along, it’s fun; it’s camaraderie which a lot of people need," said Moe Belec, a member of Timmins Trucks.

Some of the people taking in the event have lost a loved one recently. One of the Timmins Trucks' members and friend of Belec, lost his father.

“It’s recent it’s very fresh and a lot of us have been affected in different ways so it was pretty much an easy decision to honour him," said Belec.

The Timmins Trucks group asked the Timmins Tuners, a car club, to help organize the event.

“When we put something on we always wanna raise money. The truck guys reached out to me, wanted to put this on. I said why not and we’ll raise money at the same time while doing it, said Tee Jay McDonell, founder and president of the Timmins Tuners.

'Timmins Trucks Goes Mudding,' a car show, and a poker run are the three main events McDonell coordinated this past year to help out various organizations. This event was put on in partnership with 705 MX race track.

“It’s just a nice safe environment to come enjoy playing in the mud. If you do get stuck you don’t like lose your pickup vehicle in the bush for three, four days, it gets pulled out the same day here," said Azel Thomas, one of the competitors at the Timmins Trucks Goes Mudding.

On this day, competitors were only vying for bragging rights to ensure as much money as possible could be raised and this time it was for the Canadian Mental Health Association in memory of the late Roland Lauzon.