Timmins victim has car stolen while paying for gas

A Timmins man who claimed to be an undercover cop officer has been charged with theft following an incident Monday morning at a gas station.

“A customer entered the gas station to pay for fuel while a male suspect made off with the customer’s vehicle,” Timmins police said in a news release Monday.

“The stolen vehicle was observed by a Timmins police officer on Montgomery Avenue and was pursued in an attempt to complete an arrest.”

The suspect fled but police ended the pursuit because of public safety concerns.

“The vehicle was located shortly afterwards on Algonquin Boulevard and was halted by the vehicle’s remote deactivation system,” police said.

“The suspect was taken into custody. The subject displayed unusual signs of impairment noted by the officer, including the claim that he was an undercover police officer.”

The 33-year-old has been charged with car theft, fleeing police, dangerous driving, possession of stolen property, impaired driving and three counts of failing to comply with release orders.

A bail hearing in the case was scheduled for later today.