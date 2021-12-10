Timmins volunteers deliver 300 'Xmas food boxes'

An 18-year-old Timmins tradition saw 300 boxes of food delivered to people in need, to ensure they can enjoy a holiday dinner this month.

Led by the Cochrane District Social Planning Council, around 60 volunteers banded together on Wednesday and Thursday to pack and transport food collected at last week's 'Ton in a Tundra' food drive.

"It's a program that ... helps release some of the stress that people have with maybe not being able to afford meals, to have people over, to have that sense of community during the holiday season," said the planning council's president, Trisha Turner.

The South Porcupine Food Bank and the Timmins Anti-Hunger Coalition were among the community groups that supported the event this year, as well as local businesses that donated food and cash.

Loading boxes stocked with turkey, bread and non-perishables into their vehicles, volunteers said it was a joy to support such a noble cause in a particularly financially-stretched year.

"This time of year, people, companies, organizations are all looking to get involved to help others," said two-time volunteer Mike Cartan.

"There's no reluctance at all to find volunteers or organizations that want to do their part to make a Christmas a little better for those who are in need."