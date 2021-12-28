Timmins walkers log 1,000 km in one year as part of national challenge

The Great Canadian Running Challenge launched in 2018 with about 100 participants. Founder Jeannette Boudreau changed the name to My Time My Fitness for 2022, to encourage even more people to participate.

Registrants can walk, run, cross-country ski, swim, snowshoe -- to name a few activities -- and log their kilometres on a variety of leaderboards.

"It’s amazing to see how many lives are changing because of this challenge," said Boudreau. "That was my whole goal to get people together from across the nation."

Rita Delaurier of Timmins is one of about 10,000 people participating in the challenge this year. She said she's only 20 kilometres shy of attaining her 1,000-kilometre walking target.

A large component of the challenge is a Facebook group where members post highlights of their progress.

"They post pictures of where they live so you get to see very beautiful scenery from other provinces," said Delaurier. "Also, it’s very motivating because if you’re not really feeling like walking, you read a few posts and see that others are feeling the same way, but they’re still doing it. It makes you feel like you can do it, too.”

Tracy Dougherty is also from Timmins and a member of the challenge. At first, Dougherty thought the goal was somewhat daunting, but registered anyway. She surprised herself by reaching her 1,000-kilometre running/walking goal a month early.

“I’ve been teaching from home since March 2020," she said.

"It was extremely important that I got out of the house and it was basically my motivation daily. I would go for a walk at lunch, sometimes after supper as well, just for my mental health."

Boudreau said that will all the chaos in the world right now, the challenge can help people refocus.

"(I thought) it would help people get stronger mentally, physically and emotionally," she said.

While it's free to register, Boudreau said the challenge is also a way to raise money for the Terry Fox Foundation. Participants can buy medals and swag to help keep them motivated or they can donate directly through a 'Tuesdays for Terry' link.