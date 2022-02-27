Timmins winter hiking event highlights outdoor survival, adventure and education

The Wintergreen Fund for Conservation's first winter hiking day after a pandemic hiatus saw a healthy turnout of people looking to learn more about the Hersey Lake Conservation Area and the opportunities for adventure and education within it.

Members of the board said it was encouraging to see people brave the elements so that volunteers could show them aspects of their local trails that may have passed them by.

"They just get to see a different aspect of the different seasons," said board member Michele Lepage.

"We are fortunate to have these trails and this conservation so close to our municipality… To have this access is just great. We just have to make people aware of what we have."

Wintergreen held guided hikes with focuses on birdwatching, forest therapy, forest education and the history of the conservation area.

The day also saw the return of survival demonstrations from Timmins Porcupine Search and Rescue—which included crash courses on making signal fires when lost in the bush, Swedish fire logs, snow trenches for staying out of harsh winds and classic Canadian quinzees for quick shelter from the elements.

"It feels good to be out in the community and interact and see people again," said search and rescue volunteer Shane Lebrun.

"It's been a long two years and it's nice to see people outdoors."