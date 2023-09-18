Timmins woman suffers head injury in unprovoked alleyway attack

A woman in Timmins sustained head injuries in an unprovoked attack in a laneway early in the morning Sept. 15.

The assault on the 26-year-old victim happened near Birch Street, police said in a news release Monday.

“The investigation determined that a male suspect accosted a pedestrian in the laneway and proceeded to commit an assault by striking the female victim in an unprovoked but deliberate manner,” police said.

“A co-worker of the victim discovered the assault in progress and rendered assistance to the victim, while notifying the police.”

The 25-year-old suspect was identified and arrested later the same day in the vicinity of Birch Street and Algonquin Boulevard by the Timmins police.

They are charged with two counts of assault, two counts of violating probation orders and one count of breach of recognizance.

The accused remains in police custody ahead of a bail hearing Monday at the Ontario Court of Justice in Timmins.