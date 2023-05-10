Timmins youth, 16, charged with trafficking; Toronto suspect also charged
A 16-year-old suspect from Timmins was arrested May 6 and charged with drug trafficking.
Ontario Provincial Police said a traffic stop on Highway 101 in Tisdale Township west of South Porcupine also led to the arrest of a 20-year-old from Toronto.
“During the investigation, the OPP seized an amount of suspected fentanyl and suspected cocaine with an estimated street value of $23,000,” police said.
Police also found $2,900 in cash.
The teen is charged with trafficking and possession of property obtained by crime.
The accused was released and is scheduled to appear at a later date before the Ontario Court of Justice in Timmins.
The suspect from Toronto was charged with two counts of failing to comply with a release order.
The accused is being held in custody pending a bail hearing.
-
Surrey temple employee suspected in teen’s sexual assault arrested: RCMPA man suspected of sexually assaulting a 15-year-old girl at a temple in Surrey’s Newton area has been arrested, RCMP say.
-
Police say whereabouts of 'high-risk domestic offender' unknownThe Stratford Police Service is asking for the public’s help in locating a high-risk domestic offender.
-
Flooding of Bonaparte River means more evacuation orders for Cache Creek, B.C.The risk of flooding has prompted more evacuation orders for residents in the Village of Cache Creek, B.C., as higher temperatures quickly melt of mountain snowpacks.
-
Ottawa firefighters battle house, mattress, and brush fires WednesdayOttawa firefighters responded to three fires Wednesday morning and early afternoon in the east, west, and south ends of the city.
-
Bayfield, Ont. downtown construction ‘almost’ doneBayfield, Ont. is almost back to normal. The final stretch of updated sidewalks are going in this week.
-
Canadian Tire 'not affiliated' with anti-Trudeau party planned in parking lotCanadian Tire said it is not affiliated with an anti-Justin Trudeau party planned in the parking lot of one of its stores this weekend.
-
'This is a bit of a racetrack': Speed limit dropping to 60 km/h on stretch of March Road in KanataOn Wednesday, Council approved a speed reduction on a stretch of March Road between Carling Avenue and Teron Road from 80 km/h to 60 km/h.
-
2 Calgary men charged after Strathmore RCMP seize drugs, cash at check stopTwo Calgary men face charges after a traffic check stop by Strathmore RCMP yielded quantities of cash and drugs.
-
New water feature under construction at Alberta legislature groundsThe former wading pool at the Alberta legislature has now been ripped up, and construction is underway on a new pool.