Timmins youth, 16, charged with trafficking; Toronto suspect also charged

A 16-year-old suspect from Timmins was arrested May 6 and charged with drug trafficking.

Ontario Provincial Police said a traffic stop on Highway 101 in Tisdale Township west of South Porcupine also led to the arrest of a 20-year-old from Toronto.

“During the investigation, the OPP seized an amount of suspected fentanyl and suspected cocaine with an estimated street value of $23,000,” police said.

Police also found $2,900 in cash.

The teen is charged with trafficking and possession of property obtained by crime.

The accused was released and is scheduled to appear at a later date before the Ontario Court of Justice in Timmins.

The suspect from Toronto was charged with two counts of failing to comply with a release order.

The accused is being held in custody pending a bail hearing.