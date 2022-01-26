Timmins Youth Wellness Hub gets permanent location

In the next few months, the Timmins Youth Wellness Hub will be getting ready to open up its new permanent location.

The space will be within a multi-unit complex at the corner of Third Avenue and Spruce Street South. The building is owned by Cochrane District Social Services Administration Board and has undergone some renovations.

“We’ll have two floors and then the full basement for a music room and a games room and a maker space and a counselor space and primary care space and lots of programming spaces and an industrial kitchen so we’ll have cooking workshops," said Anne Vincent, executive director of the Timmins Youth Wellness Hub.

Vincent said it's an exciting time for the non-profit organization, which offers mental health and other related services to local youths between the ages of 12 and 25.

“This is a place you can always come and talk about mental health and get support and know that we’re listening and that we’re here to help," she said.

"If we can’t ourselves, with our staff, get you what you need, then we’ll make the connection for you."

In June, the Hub received provincial funding to hire more staff. Mason Charbonneau is a program and well-being coordinator.

“Our main purpose is to just be there for them to have that safe space," Charbonneau said.

"So let’s say you just want to hang out, no pressure, that’s fine. It can just be a hangout spot for some people and that’s great, and then for other people maybe it’s a hangout spot, but when they need us, we’re there.”

The Hub is planning to resume outdoor activities in March when the weather is warmer and pandemic restrictions are expected to be looser.