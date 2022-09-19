Timmins Youth Wellness Hub widens reach through daytime programming

The Timmins Youth Wellness Hub is celebrating its fourth anniversary this year and it has a goal to reach more people between the ages of 18 and 25.

The Hub has typically been popular with younger persons, but officials said it's an underserved segment of the population.

More daytime programming will be offered such as craft workshops like one that was hosted at Robin's Rustic Creations.

Participants tried their hand at making their own phone stands. Organizers said it's a way to connect with people in-person.

“We’re looking to do more programming during the day so that we can attract youth who might be in between school or in the workforce," said Phoenix Vieno, a peer support worker with the Timmins Youth Wellness Hub.

"(Or people) who are just looking for a space to be safe and welcoming and looking for new hobbies, as well, or if they’re looking for mental health services."

Elise Burchard, 19, has been attending Hubs for a few years. She said she enjoys getting to meet new people -- and the employees are kind.

“They’re wonderful," Burchard said.

"I like ... that they’re polite and welcoming and if you ever need help, they’re there for you and comfort you."

Some of the employees have the skillset to help young people access mental health services while others assist them with educational or job opportunities.

“Just through conversations and showing that this is a safe environment and that we are very welcoming people," said Vieno.

"That gives them the opportunity to open up and maybe talk about what they’re looking for, what resources they’re looking for and any way we can support them."

Vieno suggested the best way to learn more about the Timmins Youth Wellness Hub is to find it on social media.

In late October, officials said they would be operating from its own permanent location in Downtown Timmins.