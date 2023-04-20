Tinted windows lead to charges for North Bay driver

Ontario Provincial Police in North Bay is reminding the public that a tinted windshield can lead to charges following an incident earlier this month.

Police said a 29-year-old driver was stopped on Highway 11 because the coating on the windows of the vehicle was too dark.

The driver has been charged for having a windshield coat that obstruct the view and for having improper tires.

“The vehicle was deemed unfit, plates seized and (the) vehicle was towed,” police said in a tweet Thursday.

In Ontario, fines for having too dark a tint on your windshield range from $85 to $500.